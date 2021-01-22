Samoset Resort in Rockland repurposing function space into COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Clinic hours for vaccinations will be 8am-4pm, three days per week beginning Friday, January 29, 2021 and ending on March 31, 2021.

ROCKPORT, Maine — The Samoset Resort in Rockport is donating function space to be used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting on January 29.

The site will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., three days per week beginning Friday, January 29, 2021 and ending on March 31, 2021.

The resort is working with Coastal Healthcare Alliance, which includes Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County Regional Hospital. Samoset Resort will ramp up to vaccinating 400 people per day.

Another clinic at the former MBNA complex in Belfast is scheduled to open Jan. 27. It will be located in Building Six of 21 Schoodic Drive.

The clinic is located in the Knox County ballroom, which is 6,000 square feet, and one of the largest ballrooms in the state of Maine.

“We are glad to do our part by partnering with our community healthcare professionals and donating function space in an effort to make a positive contribution to the critical vaccination process in the state of Maine,” Connie Russell, general manager of Samoset Resort, said in a release.

Bar Harbor Regency in Bar Harbor, owned by the same hospitality group, has already opened its doors as a vaccination clinic in partnership with Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Both sites – Samoset Resort and Bar Harbor Regency - require an appointment to receive a vaccine.