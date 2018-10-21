SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Nine-year-old Sam Rideout goes by a unique nickname: Sam the Bottle Man.

Two years ago, he took on the nickname when he asked his parents if he could collect bottles to raise money for kids in need. He and his family picked the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital as their recipient.

In his first year, Sam raised $900. Last year, the South Portland Redemption Center chipped in, at least on the collections, holding bottle drives. They raised $2,000.

On Saturday, the Bottle Man was at it again, holding a "stuff the truck" event at the American Legion Hall on Broadway in South Portland. The price of admission? A few bottles.

South Portland Redemption had box trucks on hand to fill up. Each year, Rideout uses the money to purchases items that Barbara Bush Children's hospital needs, along with Christmas gifts for the kids in the hospital.

This past January, Sam became very ill, and was diagnosed with Kawasaki's Disease, according to his aunt, Caitlin Jordan. The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital became his home for a few days, playing with toys he donated.

Jordan said Rideout is all better now, but his connection to the hospital is even stronger. He was invited to give the opening speech at the Barbara Bush Golf Tournament last month, thanking all the people who came to support the hospital.

"Sam is the most incredible child, with the biggest heart and in today's society is it a nice story for people to hear that there are still good people: good kids who just want to do good," Jordan wrote.

