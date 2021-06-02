Snow pants with a skirt is tapping into a new market

Sales of 'Snowskants' are taking off as more people head outdoors

BRIDGTON, Maine — A Windham woman has tapped has tapped into a new market for snow pants - with a skirt.

Called 'snowskants' the line of ski gear for woman and children is taking off as more people head outdoors during the pandemic.

Snowskants which offer an extra layer of protection are a hit with customers from snowshoeing to outdoor dining. The line is the brainchild of Cathy Streifel who just wanted to stay warm on the chairlift, but her true inspiration is her brother Jason, who died by suicide 6 years ago.

Streifel, who co-chairs the Greater Portland Suicide Prevention Walk, is donating a portion of the proceeds from snowskants sales to sponsor the annual walk and the Maine Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"Because of his death I ended up with a little bit of seed money to actually go for it and said ok Jason you are my silent partner on this," Streifel said.

Cathy Streifel from Windham has tapped into a new market — snow pants with a skirt. We’ll tell you why ‘Snowskants’ are taking off — on and off the slopes. The story @ 6 & 11 pm tonight #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/lWmcG8hp57 — Vivien Leigh (@vivienleigh6) February 5, 2021