BATH (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- People in Bath have learned there will be a big change in their city, But they’re hoping it won’t really be noticed.

The business that has owned 18 downtown Bath buildings for generations, has decided to sell them. Sagadahock Real Estate began with its first building in 1891 and grew to eventually own large sections of downtown Bath.

The business is now owned by the Morse family, and company President John Morse says its time for him to retire, so they are selling off the buildings. He says there had been a worry among tenants and others that the sale would bring big changes to Bath, but Morse says he is trying to make sure things don’t change.

“Some of the media have said, well this is a big change for downtown,” said Morse. “But I don’t think it’s a big change for downtown. These buildings are here, the businesses are here, there will just be different people owning them. “

Several downtown business owners agree that the sale should not bring significant change . Steve Brackett said his family rented the building for their grocery store, Brackett’s Market, for 14 years, and were eager to buy it when Morse announced he was selling.

“It’s not worrisome at all because John is being very selective on who he is selling to, in that he wants people to have the same passion for Bath he and Jane had,” Brackett said. John Morse’s sister , Jane, was the hands on leader of the business for a number of years until she died two years ago, her brother said.

John Morse says several buildings have already sold, and he has purchase agreements on three others. He said other tenants have bought some, and are in talks about several of the others. Morse said gage properties will be sold over the next several years.

© NEWS CENTER Maine