Wardens, sheriffs search for missing Saint George woman

SAINT GEORGE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service and the Knox County Sherriff's Office are trying to locate 71-year-old Francine Laporte of Saint George, Maine.

In a news release, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti said the woman was reported missing by her husband Paul LaPorte on Wednesday after he woke up to find his wife was not home.

LaPorte's phone was left behind and it is believed she left the States Point Road home on foot, Latti stated. It is not certain what she was wearing but it may have been a dark or black jacket.

The Warden Service is asking anyone who may have seen a woman walking in the area of States Point Road and/or River Road in Saint George early Wednesday morning to call the Augusta State Police dispatch at (207) 624-7076.