Sacopee Rescue facing suspension for health and safety violations

The Maine EMS Board voted to suspend Sacopee Rescue's ability to respond to advanced EMT and paramedic calls due to issues including dried blood on medical equipment

HIRAM, Maine — A Maine EMS agency is facing suspension this week for serious health and safety concerns. According to the Maine Emergency Medical Services director Sam Hurley, the Maine EMS Board voted Wednesday to take immediate action on the paramedic endorsement on Sacopee Rescue, Inc.’s EMS license.

According to Hurley, this suspension comes after two inspections where Sacopee Rescue was found to be non-compliant with deficiencies that "had the potential to threaten the health and safety of the public."

Hurley said the key issues facing Sacopee Rescue included missing vials of Versed, a medication used for seizures. Hurley adds there was also dried blood on medical equipment used for advanced procedures.

"They didn't have the required number of doses on their units at the time, and they had not exchanged those medications or the empty vials for the new doses in the week period they were given. Additionally, there was dried blood on some medical equipment," Hurley said to NEWS CENTER Maine via Zoom.

NEW TONIGHT: We're leaning details about a suspension placed on Sacopee Rescue by the Maine EMS Board. According to State EMS Dir. Sam Hurley, Sacopee Rescue can now only respond to more routine EMT calls, not advanced EMT or paramedic calls @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/RIHvJ7ciaz — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) July 9, 2021

According to Hurley, this does not affect Sacopee Rescue’s ability to respond as an EMS agency in their community at the EMT-level of care, but they cannot provide Advanced EMT or paramedic-level skills until they have 'cured the outstanding critical deficiencies.'

"They can administer some medications, but if they need advanced medication, or if they need a pacemaker with a cardiac defibrillator, or they need advanced cardiac skills, they will need to reach out to neighboring agencies to call in additional resources to support them, until such time that their license is reinstated," said Hurley.

Hurley added that people living in the communities that are served by Sacopee Rescue, Inc, including Baldwin, Cornish, Hiram, Porter, and Parsonsfield, should still call 911 in the event of an emergency. Hurley says EMS clinicians from Sacopee or their mutual aid partners will respond.

"Should those residents need a higher level of care, Sacopee Rescue may request additional higher-level resources as needed for management of the patient," Hurley said.

Hurley added that this action against agency violations is rare, and this is the first suspension that's been issued in his two years as EMS director.