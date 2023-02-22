Saco teen dies in car crash

A resident reported hearing a loud bang and then someone screaming for help.

SACO, Maine — A car crash on Mast Hill Road in Saco early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a teenager and injuries to two others.

Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress reported in a news release Wednesday that a resident called shortly after midnight after hearing a loud bang and someone screaming for help.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a black 2011 Ford Fusion that had gone off the road and crashed into a tree, as well as a girl who had been a passenger walking on the road, according to officials.

Daniel Abbott, 17, of Saco, who was a front-seat passenger, was found dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators identified the driver of the car as 18-year-old Riley Tulley, also of Saco. According to Huntress, Tulley was taken to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries while a juvenile girl passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officials said their initial investigation showed that the Ford Fusion crashed after having passed a vehicle. Speed is considered a factor in the accident, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.

The Saco Police Department asks anyone who has any information or witnessed the crash to call them at 207-284-4535.