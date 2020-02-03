SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is requesting the public's assistance locating 16-year-old Elexis Rose. The department did not specify when the girl went missing.
Rose is described as being about 5'4" and about 120 pounds, with red/auburn hair and green eyes.
If you have any information regarding Elexis' location, please contact Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman at 282-8216.
