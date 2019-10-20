SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is searching for a missing teenager that was last seen on Friday, Oct. 18.

In a post on the Saco Police Department's Facebook page, police are searching for Sara Montano, 16, who was last seen leaving Baxter Academy in Portland.

Police say Montano is 5'8 and 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark green jeans, a white tee shirt and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Montano's whereabouts is asked to call the Saco Police Department at (207) 284-4535.

