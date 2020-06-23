Saco Police Department participates in 'bias-awareness' training

Fair and Impartial Policing’s training is aimed at calling awareness to people's innate biases and perceptions of others that might affect an officer's work.

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is partnering with Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck to connect law enforcement agencies in the state with an "implicit bias-awareness training" through Fair and Impartial Policing.

Fair and Impartial Policing’s training is aimed at calling awareness to people's innate biases and perceptions of others that might affect an officer's work in policing the public, and to improve upon becoming impartial in police work.

The Saco Police Department says they've worked with Public Safety Commissioner Sauschuck to dispense funds to not only bring training to Saco but also expand the opportunity to other law enforcement agencies in Maine.

