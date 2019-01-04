SACO, Maine — Saco Police are looking for a man suspected of armed robbery at a hotel Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded to the Ramada Hotel on North Street in Saco around 5:19 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. They learned a man entered the lobby, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

Police did not say how much money the man stole before running out the front door.

They checked the area with the help of a Portland Police Department K-9 team, but did not find him.

Police describe the man they are looking for as white, about six feet tall with a medium build and a short, light beard. They said he was last seen wearing a dark jacket, beanie hat, and a backpack.

The Saco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this crime. If anyone has information they are encouraged to contact Saco Police Department.