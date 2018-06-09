DAYTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State Police say a Saco man died from injuries he received in a one-car crash on Tuesday in Dayton.

Charles Hennessy, 76, died at Maine Medical Center in Portland Sept. 4.

Hennessy’s car was found overturned off the New County Road and ended up on its side in a ditch, alongside a field.

First responders said they used the jaws of life to remove him from wrecked 2006 Hyundai.

There were no witnesses to the crash which was reported later by a passerby and police do not know why Hennessy lost control of his car.

