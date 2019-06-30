SACO, Maine — Max Littlefield is your typical three-year-old boy: he loves spending time outside, playing with trucks, and Mickey Mouse.

He is also battling cancer for the second time.

Make-A-Wish Maine granted Max's wish to have his very own playground set. Max got his surprise Sunday afternoon at his home in Saco, surrounded by family and friends.

Max and his mom, Sarah, slid down the slide together and played on the swings.