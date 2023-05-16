Sabattus town manager to be investigated

During a selectman meeting Tuesday night, a letter of "no confidence" was submitted to the town that calls into question the judgment of the town manager.

SABATTUS, Maine — The Sabattus Board of Selectmen announced it's launching an investigation into allegations laid out in a "no-confidence" letter targeting Town Manager Timothy Kane.

"[Kane's] shown questionable judgment in his decision-making process in several cases influenced by personal vendettas and ego," part of the letter read.

The petition by Sabattus firefighter Austin Gayton was handed over to the town's selectmen Tuesday night during a meeting.

"The petition contains a number of false claims," Kane said during the meeting. "The petition is motivated by actions that I have taken as the town manager to hold the Sabattus Fire Department properly accountable to the taxpayers and elected officials."

But some argue those actions have put them in danger.

"The fire department went without consistent hot water for a year," Gayton told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We were unable to decontaminate our gear."

Gayton said that meant he and others were exposed to cancerous chemicals.

"A totally of 93 people signed the [petition]," Gayton added. "It fills me with joy that people are willing to stand up against the status quo and say enough is enough.”

The petition comes just days after Sabattus Fire Chief Troy Cailler of three years resigned over frustration with Kane, including his handling of the town's budget process.

The Sabattus Board of Selectmen said it will now appoint an independent investigator to review the allegations laid out in the "no-confidence" letter.