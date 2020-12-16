Sabattus Police Department unveils new patch inspired by Native American chief for whom the town was named

The town was renamed “Sabattus” in 1971 in recognition of Chief Sabattus, a Native American chief of the Anasagunticook tribe that once roamed the area.

SABATTUS, Maine — The Sabattus Police Department’s law enforcement officers will be sporting a new shoulder patch design starting January 1, 2021.

According to Sabattus Chief of Police Sheila Wetherbee, the design is inspired by Chief Sabattus, a Native American chief of the Anasagunticook tribe that once roamed the area who is said to have been killed in battle. Formerly Webster, the town was renamed “Sabattus” in 1971 in recognition of Chief Sabattus.

"As such, it was of the utmost importance that the men and women of the Sabattus Police Department publicly display our pride through this patch as we continue to honor Chief Sabattus as well as the indigenous people in America today," Wetherbee wrote in a news release.

The re-design of the old Sabattus patch will be visible on all department personnel uniforms and letterhead. The department’s fleet of police vehicles already has an updated design, so Wetherbee said its time they follow suit with the uniform patch.