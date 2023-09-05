Sabattus fire chief resigns citing conflict with town leaders, changes

Please accept this letter as my official resignation from the Sabattus Fire Department effective immediately. Over the last 3 years I have poured my heart and soul into the membership, the organization and the town. I have always strived to provide the highest level of service to our community and the surrounding communities. I cannot be more proud of where this organization has come over the last 3 years. When I took over we had a hard time covering our own calls without the assistance of mutual aid. We now are responding out the door in a timely manner and being first due to surrounding communities building fires. We have been able to hire some amazing people to serve the community and continue on the mindset of “service above self”. Our equipment and apparatus fleet has expanded and fixed many of the deficiencies that I found when I took over as Fire Chief. But the biggest thing we did, we all became family and looked after each other. The members of the Sabattus Fire Department put their trust in me for the last 3 years to lead them to being one of the best fire departments in the state. Their undying support made my job easy, it made my job fun, it made me enjoy being their Fire Chief. Due to the recent issues with the town and the drastic change in direction the Town Manager and Select Board would like to see this organization go, I can no longer support the changes they want to see. I took the job to be the best we could be and do the right thing always. I do not want to compromise my morals to save my job. So, with that, I thank you for a hell of a ride and for the support, however it is time for me to move on. Respectfully; Troy Cailler - Fire Chief