SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Mike Mwenedata is changing the way you think about that daily cup of coffee.

Mwenedata arrived in the United States back in 2010. He learned English, Yankee ingenuity and how vital coffee was to Americans.

He secured funding to start his coffee shop, and stake his reputation on the quality of beans from Rwanda.

But its not just about bragging rights in an area that prides itself on high-end coffee shops.

Mwenedata says the inspirations came when he noticed Americans would spend $5 per cup of coffee from their favorite local shops. He realized that the same amount of money could bring relief to farmers back in Rwanda.

With that in mind, he built a business whose model is to give back. As he buys his beans specifically from Rwandan coffee farmers, he then takes 50% of his profits and sends it back to those farmers in need.

He says that money has helped give relief to struggling farmers, allowed for kids to attend school and even help provide access to clean drinking water for the villages in rural areas.

