PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Runners took off from Portland's Back Cove to begin the 27th annual Maine Marathon. There were over 3,800 registered runners, according to race organizers. One thousand runners participated in the marathon, 2,200 in the half-marathon and about 600 ran the relay race. There were also around 900 volunteers that helped over the weekend.

2018 women's half-marathon winner crosses finish line during 27th annual Maine Marathon

"Maine Marathon is an all volunteer event that gives back to the community," said Bob Dunfey, the volunteer race director. "We'll probably write about $100,000 worth of checks to go to over 40 non-profits in Maine."

The three largest beneficiaries of this year's Maine Marathon are Greater Portland Health, Ronald McDonald House and The Locker Project. Greater Portland Health and Ronald McDonald House will both receive $20,000 and The Locker Project will take home $9,000.

Dunfey tells NEWS CENTER Maine the 2019 Maine Marathon has been scheduled for October 6th.

