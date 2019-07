WINDHAM, Maine — A Rumford man was hit by a driver from Massachusetts while he was standing in the middle of Route 302 in Windham on Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

They said 46-year-old Demetrio Leonardo of Methuen, Mass. hit 32-year-old Erik Matthews of Rumford while he was standing in the roadway.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, and that no charges are pending at this time.

This story will be updated.