PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the Ruby, an American bulldog mix, from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland!

Ruby is 5-years-old and currently lives at a foster home. She loves playing with a ball and is mildly active when she isn't resting and relaxing. If you are interested in taking home Ruby, you can adopt him from our friends at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook!

Also, members from ARLGP are going to Boston for a late-night pick-up of more than 25 pups from our Puerto Rico partner, All Sato Rescue. Since Hurricane Maria hit one year ago, ARLGP has extended its safety net to welcome more than 300 dogs from the island.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© 2018 WCSH-TV