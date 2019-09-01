Staff in RSU 73's four schools voted 'no confidence' in Superintendent Todd LeRoy on Tuesday following a shakeup in the school district that furloughed and reassigned principals and took steps towards consolidating resources in the middle and high schools.

According to RSU 73 Grievance Chair Rob Taylor, staff employed at all four schools in RSU 73 schools voted 155 to 4 in favor of a vote of no confidence in LeRoy.

"The staff expressed concern with the recent actions of Mr. Leroy and the atmosphere it has created in all of the schools," Taylor wrote in an e-mail.

Taylor wrote staff believe LeRoy failed to communicate effectively and was inconsistent about how, why, and if administrative changes were taking place.

Taylor wrote staff also believed LeRoy created an atmosphere of distrust and anxiety in the school and community and disrupted the educational process in the middle of the school year.

"The RSU 73 Education Association feels we need strong leadership to ensure a constructive and safe learning environment and the staff has made it clear they feel that Superintendent LeRoy was not providing this," Taylor wrote.

Around late December, Spruce Mountain High School principal TJ Plourde was suddenly no longer employed by the school district, according to several parents. The primary school principal, Kevin Harrington, was shifted up to the high school and sent e-mails mentioning that the middle and high schools would be consolidated.

When questioned, LeRoy told NEWS CENTER Maine the consolidation a misunderstanding, and that "we will just be utilizing staff more efficiently to serve the students better," he wrote in an e-mail.

Denise Rodzen, chair of the RSU 73 school board told NEWS CENTER Maine that no plan for a 6 thru 12 school was ever voted on by the School Board, nor was it an agenda item.

"There is a process that would need to be followed for something like that to occur. Informational meetings and discussions with the community and staff would take place, laying out thoughts and possibilities, listing the pros and cons, examining every aspect of such a plan before a vote would ever take place. None of that has happened," Rodzen wrote.

Rodzen also later confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine on January 3 that Plourde remains employed by RSU 73.

A Facebook page called "Remove Todd LeRoy from RSU 73" mentions a meeting Thursday night.