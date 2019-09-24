WALES, Maine — No one was hurt Monday when an RSU 4 school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the school district.

RSU 4 said in a post on its Facebook page that a truck had crossed the center line and hit one of its buses' side mirrors.

Everyone on the bus, including the students and driver April, were OK, the school district said. Conditions of those in the truck weren't detailed.

The school district said in the post, shared just before 5 p.m., that the bus had pulled over and was awaiting Maine State Police's arrival.

It also mentioned that the school had yet to figure out drop off timing for the students who remained, but were working on getting another bus there.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we are ensuring the safety of your children," the district said.

The precise timing and location at and in which the crash took place weren't immediately known. Attempts to confirm with both the Sabattus Police Department and the state Public Safety Department were unsuccessful.

