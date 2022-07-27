Body recovered from Oxford County pond

The man was reportedly fishing alone when he fell from his boat.

PORTLAND, Maine — The body of a Roxbury man was recovered from a pond in Oxford County on Wednesday.

The man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was fishing alone Tuesday evening when he reportedly fell from his boat into Ellis Pond, according to Mark Latti, director of communications for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

People on shore reported seeing a boat traveling with nobody in it and hearing calls for help, Latti said. The man's body was recovered shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

