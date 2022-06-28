Route 4 in Auburn reopened after serious motor vehicle crash

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department reported Tuesday evening that Route 4 is now open for travel in both directions after an incident occurred earlier in the afternoon, according to a Facebook post.
Auburn Police reported a serious crash Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Route 4 in Auburn, which shut down travel in the northbound lane for several hours. Traffic was detoured later in the afternoon.
The incident appeared to involve a Hannaford tractor trailer truck and at least one car that was significantly damaged.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.