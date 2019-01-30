UPDATE: Route 302 is currently closed from Hall Road in Windham near the rotary due to a crash involving a snowplow that has taken down a utility pole, according to police

Police on scene said they waiting for more Central Maine Power crews to arrive to pick up downed wires.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area, but officials ask drivers to use caution in the area.

The road is expected to be closed for hours.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL MULTIMEDIA POST

Cumberland officials are urging caution after an early morning rollover on Tuttle Road early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Snow leaving Mainers with a messy commute once again

The Maine Turnpike is not reporting any major issues so far this morning, but speeds remain at 45 MPH due to the sick travel conditions.

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine Closings & Delays

The Maine Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that their crews will be out in force Wednesday morning. They ask that people "share the road" with their trucks.

NEWS CENTER Maine's meteorologists expect the storm to move out of southern Maine by mid morning and by early afternoon in the eastern and northern parts of the state.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Todd Gutner does warn of a snow squall that will hit parts of Maine between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. He stresses their could be near white-out conditions that would severely limit visibility. Drivers should use caution when travelling this evening.

You can always find the latest NEWS CENTER Maine forecast on our Weather section of our website or on our mobile app.