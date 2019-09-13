SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A bicyclist was seriously injured Friday when she was struck by a pickup truck along Route 1 in West Scarborough, according to police.

Police are unable to identify her and are asking the public for help.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near On The Vine Marketplace, just south of the intersection with Payne Road, to which southbound traffic was diverted.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. She's described as being white woman in her 50s who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length, grayish hair.

Police said she was wearing black with pink highlight Nike sneakers in size 9, dark navy sweatpants, an orange tank top a black Ralph Lauren jacket, a purple Columbia fleece jacket, brown Ray-Ban sunglasses and a black pink and white Bell bicycle helmet. The purple L.L.Bean bicycle has a white bell with stickers.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Scarborough Police Department as soon as possible at 207-883-6361.

Route 1 as closed between Payne Road and Broadturn Road.

Northbound traffic appeared to be mostly unaffected barring slowdowns.

Few details were immediately available, aside from visible observations.

An ambulance was on the scene, as was a reconstructionist.

Real-time traffic maps showed southbound traffic backed up all the way to the Haigis Parkway, which connects Route 1 to Interstate 95.

