YORK, Maine — It's a lesson most of us Mainers have learned at some point.

Chowing down by the water in the summer offers great flavors and stunning scenery -- but sometimes, there's a price to pay.

That price for Washington Post contributor Alicia Jessop was just about $43!

On Friday, Jessop tweeted out a picture that makes some of us laugh and most of us nod in solidarity.

A greedy seagull swooped down right when Jessop was about the snap the perfect picture and snatched a lobster roll right out of her hand.

Gulls -- 1, humankind -- 0.

The Twitter comment thread, laced with sympathetic remarks and racking up reactions, was just as amusing.

"That photo should be the State Flag of Maine, or at least the license plate," user Carl Herring wrote.

Another user, Abe Froman, compared the picture of the gull to the equally-startling 'Jaws' poster.

Jessop went back to Fox's Lobster House after to buy a new lobster roll, which she ate in peace with a view of Nubble Light.

$43 later -- a lesson learned and a classic Maine afternoon in the books.