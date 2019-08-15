ROME, Maine — It's summer time, and every kid deserves the chance to experience summer camp. A camp in Rome strives to make that happen, no matter what disability someone may have.

Pine Tree Camp is a place for children and adults with disabilities.

"It's an opportunity to come and gain some independence what they like to do what they don't like to do sometimes...have an opportunity to be outside and experience nature the way it needs to be without any barriers," said Director Dawn Willard Robinson.

7 year old Sophia Chandler has been coming to the camp for 2 years. She uses a wheelchair, but has no problem getting around. She enjoys all the activities that come with camp.

"I like the overnights because I get to sleep and eat marshmallows," Chandler said.

The 285 acre campus located on North Pond is fully accessible. It has a tree house, swings, and cabins for both children and their families. Willard Robinson says no one is ever turned away regardless of their financial situation.

"It's a great opportunity for families to have respite, as well as their camper to be able to experience and meet new people and be away from home," Willard Robinson said.

Chandler's favorite part about camp is swimming. She also says the food is pretty good too.

"Last year we only had hot dogs for dinner, now we're having hamburgers and veggies burgers and hot dogs!"