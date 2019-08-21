FRYEBURG, Maine — A rollover crash occurred on the West Fryeburg Road in Freyburg on Tuesday.

Police say a 16-year-old female from Lovell, Maine, was driving a 2008 Jeep going southbound on the West Fryeburg Road when her car left the roadway and rolled over.

Police also say that the girl was temporarily distracted when she went off the road.

"We are reminding drivers that ‘distracted driving’ is extremely dangerous and includes more than texting. The operator of a motor vehicle cannot engage in any activity that is not necessary to the safe operation of the vehicle," said Chief Joshua Potvin.

The girl was taken to the Memorial Hospital in Conway, New Hampshire, for non-life threatening injuries.

West Fryeburg Road was closed for more than an hour while emergency crews tended to the scene.