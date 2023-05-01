Rockport police investigating after 'human remains' found by hikers

The remains were found on Friday, authorities say.

ROCKPORT, Maine — Rockport police are investigating after "human remains" were found by hikers on Friday evening, authorities say.

In a Facebook post, the Rockport Police Department wrote the remains were found around 6 p.m.

The individuals who found the remains were hiking in a wooded area near the former Rockport Elementary School property on West Street.

Police wrote the remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for identification.

"We do not believe foul play was involved or there is any threat to the public," the post stated.

The Camden Police Department and Maine State Police are assisting in the investigation.