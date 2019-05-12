A man from Rockport accused of killing 4 people in Massachusetts in 2017 will go on trial in the spring.

Orion Krause's trial is scheduled to begin May 18th in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Krause has been held in jail since he was arrested and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of his mother, his grandparents, and their caretaker.

According to police reports... Krause confessed to officers that he killed his family with a baseball bat.

A judge ruled that Krause was competent to stand trial.

However, Krause's defense attorney says the state has not yet evaluated Krause's mental status.

