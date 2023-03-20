x
Man accused of crashing into Rockland home with six people inside

The driver was suffering from an overdose, and police administered Narcan to revive him. No one was injured during the incident.
Credit: Rockland Fire & EMS Department

ROCKLAND, Maine — A 37-year-old man is accused of crashing his vehicle into a home in Rockland Saturday.

Rockland police received a call around 7:35 a.m. about a driver that had crashed his car into a home located on Knott Street, a Facebook post by the Rockland Police Department said.

Police said they found Christopher Barnes, of Rockland, unconscious in the driver’s seat. There were six people inside the home at the time of the crash. 

Barnes was suffering from an overdose, and police administered Narcan to revive him, according to the Facebook post. 

He was taken to PenBay Medical Center for treatment, and faces multiple charges.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

PRESS RELEASE: Yesterday (3/18/2023), at approximately 7:35 PM, Rockland Police responded to 41 Knott Street for the...

Posted by Rockland Maine Police Department on Sunday, March 19, 2023

