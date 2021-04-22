Rockland police continue search for missing man last seen April 9

Police say Tyler Gricus of Rockland was living on a boat in Rockland Harbor. Multiple agencies are helping in the search.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police are asking for the public's help in finding Tyler Gricus of Rockland, who hasn't been seen since April 9.

Rockland Police Chief Chris Young said Gricus was reported missing on April 12 but was last seen walking in Rockland on April 9. Young said Gricus was living on a boat in Rockland Harbor.

On April 12, the Maine Marine Patrol searched the area around the boat and along the shoreline using cameras. Young said on Tuesday, the Maine State Police Dive Team searched underwater as the U.S. Coast Guard, including one of their helicopters searched Rockland Harbor and the shoreline again.

Rockland Fire and EMS also used a drone to search an area of land along railroad tracks in Rockland.

Since then, search warrants were granted to use his cell phone and social media to help with the investigation. This, along with several interviews, has led investigators to focus their search on several areas of land in Knox County, Young said.

On Thursday, multiple agencies searched an area near Rt. 73 in Owls Head.