The new owner bought the 7-bedroom Seal Harbor home in 2018 for $19 million.

MOUNT DESERT, Maine — A billionaire is tearing down David Rockefeller Sr.'s home on Mount Desert Island to make way for something new.

Danaher Corporation co-founder Mitchell Rales bought the 14.8-acre Ringing Point property for $19 million in January 2018, a year after Rockefeller died at the age of 101.

The property is under ownership of a limited-liability corporation, Ringing Point LLC, which obtained a demolition permit, the Bangor Daily News reported. The town has not received an application for a building permit but it is expected that a new home will be built, the newspaper said.

The seven-bedroom house was designed in 1972 by Rockefeller's wife, Peggy. The property in Seal Harbor, which is part of the town of Mount Desert, features a granite swimming pool and circular rose garden.