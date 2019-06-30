ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester Police are investigating an 'untimely death' at a home on Route 202.

Police were called to the scene on Highland Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Captain Todd Pinkham said the call came in through 911, but could not identify who called in the discovery of the body.

Capt. Pinkham could not release many details, other than that only one person was found dead in the home. He could not say what the circumstances of the death were.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and that the Attorney General's office was notified, but did not respond to the scene.

He said they are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing more information.

This story will be updated.