Daughter of woman killed in 1996 cold case finds closure after mother’s killer found guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was found guilty Friday of killing two women in the 1990s, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Robert Edwards, 68, was found guilty of two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder and rape related to the deaths of Alma Lake and Michelle Dawson.

Both murder cases went cold until 2021 when the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation linked Edward’s DNA to DNA that was found inside both victims.

Regina Dawson told 10TV that she feels free and like she can live now after the man who killed her mother, Michelle, on Nov. 7, 1996, was found guilty.

"It was one month one day before my 18th birthday,” Regina said.

Michelle was found dead off the side of a road in Licking County. The coroner’s office determined a combination of factors caused her death, including compression around her neck.

"I went to school, I went to track practice, then I went to work, and when I was at work, I'm hearing it on the radio... them talking about they found a Jane Doe off of James Road not knowing it was my mother,” Regina said.

She said for years she and her family were left with more questions than answers as to who her mother’s killer was.

"We searched, we looked, couldn't find anything."

Two years ago, DNA found on her mother’s body was linked to Robert Edwards. His DNA was also consistent with the body of Alma Lake, who was found dead in June of 1991 in Franklin County.

"Alma Lake and most definitely my mom had people that loved them, that wasn't just going to let this go."

Regina said when she found out her mother’s killer had been arrested, she was relieved. On Friday, she said that feeling was much stronger.

She said she now feels in control of her life again. She added that despite Edwards seeming to show no remorse in the courtroom Friday, she feels sorry for his family.

"Because now they have to live with the fact of knowing that their father or grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin did something like this."

She said she can now focus on the happy memories and keeping her mother’s memory alive for her kids.

"I'm the woman I am today because of her. Even though she didn't get to be here to help mold me into the woman that I am, she still had a big part to play."