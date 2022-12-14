x
Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski surprises veteran with truck

The giveaway was part of USAA's "Recycled Rides" program, which has gifted over 100 vehicles in 2022.
Credit: USAA

TAMPA, Fla. — Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski teamed up with USAA to give a truck to a Tampa area Army veteran on Tuesday. 

Gronkowski handed over the keys to Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Jonny Flores, according to a news release. 

The giveaway was part of USAA's "Recycled Rides" program, which has gifted over 100 vehicles in 2022, the release said.

"The truck was retrofitted with special modifications, including a wheelchair lift, customized to enhance Flores’ mobility needs," the news release reads. 

"A 'Recycled Ride' is a vehicle that is repaired, retrofitted for special accommodations, and ultimately gifted to veterans in need to provide reliable transportation."

