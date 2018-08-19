PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The second anniversary of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is about to pass without highway signs directing motorists to the site.

But that's about to change.

Superintendent Tim Hudson says the National Park Service this month requested bids for 16 secondary road signs that will be installed before year's end, and six large signs for Interstate 95 that will likely be installed in the spring.

The request for proposals for large signs for Interstate 95 will be advertised this coming week. He said those probably won't be installed until the spring.

The LePage administration relented earlier this year on its opposition to the signs after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommended keeping the federal land. Katahdin Woods and Waters was created by then-President Barack Obama on Aug. 24, 2016.

