DURHAM, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Driverless cars. Whether you're ready to give the concept the green light or not, we keep hearing about it. While it seems like it's something in the distant future, part of that technology is already in the works for New England.

At the University of New Hampshire, researchers are teaming up with a Maine transportation consulting company to test some of that autonomous technology to keep us safe behind the wheel and potentially save on fuel at the same time.

"The idea of full autonomy where you open the front door of your house, you put your kids into an autonomous Uber and they get sent off to school is a little ways down the road," said Nicholas Kirsch, Associate Professor for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Kirsch is leading a first of its kind research project to connect cars with traffic lights.

"One of the leaps we can make is making driving safer," he said.

In short, when a light turns red they want to be able to have cars detect the signal on their own, and stop automatically.

"This is a first installation in New England at this point," said Steve Sawyer, Senior Vice President of Sebago Technics.

South Portland based Sebago Technics, a transportation consulting company, is working with the UNH team to expand the use of traffic light controllers that already exist at intersections.

Seniors Justin Pacquette and Ethan Wamsley are able to demonstrate how it would work, by connecting a sample traffic light (assembled with some wood, hot glue, and 3D printing) and a tablet, in lieu of an entire vehicle inside the lab.

They are creating two pathways for the light to talk with the car: LTE like our cellphones use and DSRC, or dedicated short range communications.

"One of the benefits is if there's congestion in one, it can send across the other," said Wamsley.

"We expect after the lab testing is done, which we are in the final stages now, to go onto Silver Street in Dover, we have three intersections already programed to implement radio technology at those locations," said Sawyer. "And we'll be doing that within the next two to three weeks."

If the technology works as well on the road as it does right now in the lab, it could prevent cars from running red lights, and more.

"You can think of other applications that auto manufacturers can take advantage of this system," explained Kirsch. "Such as, if you know the status of all the lights you're going to be driving through, then your car could figure out what would be the best velocity to go, or the best speed to go, so that you save or use the least amount of fuel."

The project is part of the Signal Phasing and Timing Challenge from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation.

