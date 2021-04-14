Standoff in Windham closes Forest Ave, situation ongoing

WINDHAM, Maine — Officials are blocking the entrance to Forest Avenue in Windhamdue to a standoff, off of Forest Lake Road Wednesday morning.
The other entrance to Forest Avenue from Goose Pond Road is also being blocked by a couple of Windham Fire Rescue trucks.
NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Windham police on the scene. The situation is confirmed to be a standoff involving a single man.
Officials are communicating with him now.
A wife and kids were involved but are not there anymore.
A press conference is happening soon.
We will update as we learn more.