Standoff in Windham closes Forest Ave, situation ongoing

Forest Avenue in Windham is being blocked at Forest Lake Road and the Goose Pond Road, by authorities, at this time.
Credit: NCM

WINDHAM, Maine — Officials are blocking the entrance to Forest Avenue in Windhamdue to a standoff, off of Forest Lake Road Wednesday morning.

The other entrance to Forest Avenue from Goose Pond Road is also being blocked by a couple of Windham Fire Rescue trucks.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Windham police on the scene. The situation is confirmed to be a standoff involving a single man. 

Officials are communicating with him now. 

A wife and kids were involved but are not there anymore. 

A press conference is happening soon.

We will update as we learn more.

 