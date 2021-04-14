Standoff in Windham closes Forest Ave, situation ongoing

Forest Avenue in Windham is being blocked at Forest Lake Road and the Goose Pond Road, by authorities, at this time.

WINDHAM, Maine — Officials are blocking the entrance to Forest Avenue in Windhamdue to a standoff, off of Forest Lake Road Wednesday morning.

The other entrance to Forest Avenue from Goose Pond Road is also being blocked by a couple of Windham Fire Rescue trucks.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Windham police on the scene. The situation is confirmed to be a standoff involving a single man.

Officials are communicating with him now.

A wife and kids were involved but are not there anymore.

A press conference is happening soon.

We will update as we learn more.