Road in Hermon shut down after slick conditions send multiple cars off the roadway

According to Hermon Fire Dept., Billings Road was closed because multiple cars went off the road Monday night

HERMON, Maine — Billings Road in the town of Hermon was shut down to traffic due to several car accidents.

The Hermon Fire Department posted the alert to its Facebook page Monday night urging drivers to avoid the area and use caution.

According to the post, multiple vehicles went off the roadway due to slippery conditions.

The road has since been reopened.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists forecasted 1-3" of snow to fall over much of the state Monday night before turning over to rain.

With temperatures dipping below freezing, black ice and slick conditions are likely, especially on back roads.