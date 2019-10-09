PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle Police say they have reopened State St. near Turner and School St.

They closed the road for a time on Tuesday, Sept. 10, just before noon.

This while police are trying to locate two suspects, considered "armed and dangerous," in connection to a shooting in Presque Isle that left a man in critical condition on Monday, Sept. 9.

It is not yet known if the road closure and search are related.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

