YORK, Maine — Hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country have a new crime-fighting tool. Smart video doorbells could give police access to footage near a crime scene, and according to Ring, all law enforcement has to do is request it.

There are basic steps police need to meet to acquire footage, such as referencing a relevant case, and limited timelines on the Neighbors app.

The doorbell camera company Ring lists options for owners on its website. When it comes to giving up their surveillance, customers can decide to share or opt-out of future requests.

Virginia Lee is the founder and managing partner at VLee Law. Lee specializes in privacy cases. She says there are upsides to smart doorbells, such as keeping package thieves at bay and making customers feel safe, but there could be major downsides.

"What is this footage going to be used for besides looking at it from a criminal standpoint? Also, who has access to it? Not just the police department, but who within the device manufacturer has access to that footage,” Lee said. “The view from your doorbell is wider than your doorstep. And [neighbors] haven’t really consented to be part of this video that you have.”

The York Police Department is currently the only Maine law enforcement agency involved. Detective Sergeant Thomas Cryan says if a user accepts to hand over a video they remain completely anonymous. The Department has already used the technology to search for a shoplifter and to notify customers near the beach of Basking shark sighting.

Cryan tells NEWS CENTER Maine more departments are looking to sign-up.

Lisbon Police have a Security Camera Registration Program. Since March, about six have enrolled with the department. Lisbon Police say they do ask known businesses for help if they are aware of a camera in the area.

A spokesperson for Neighbors says its currently partnered with a total of 405 law enforcement agencies, detailed in the map below.

(Map courtesy of Ring, Washington Post)

Ring, owned by Amazon, says the Neighbors Portal only share street and email addresses with law enforcement when a customer shares footage through a police video request.

If smart doorbells introduce facial recognition technology, it could open a whole new door or privacy issues, such as profiling.

“Even determining if somebody is considered suspicious using algorithms or machine learning,” said Lee. "Is somebody suspicious because you have never seen them in your neighborhood before? Well, maybe they are just visiting their neighbor or relative or something.”

Ring did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine interview request.