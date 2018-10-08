AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Commissioner Ricker Hamilton is retiring from the Department of Health and Human Services only a little more than a year after taking over the Department.

Governor Paul LePage announced Ricker's departure from DHHS Friday and said Hamilton is set to retire on Aug. 31, 2018.

Hamilton has only served as head of DHHS since May 2017 but has been working for DHHS since 1982.

Under Hamilton's tenure, DHHS has been under a spotlight after two Maine children were alleged to have died because of horrific child abuse.

DHHS invoked state privacy laws while staying largely silent about the abuse and murders of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy and 4-year-old Kendall Chick.

► DHHS Commissioner silent on Marissa Kennedy, says internal investigation is ongoing

Governor LePage says he will appoint Bethany Hamm, director of the Office of Family Independence, as acting commissioner.

► Committee votes to subpoena DHHS official to testify

Hamm is currently being subpoenaed by the oversight committee, OPEGA.

The committee had asked Hamm to answer questions as part of its investigation into reductions in the TANF program, and what happened to families that lost those benefits. Hamm sent the committee written answers to questions, but Sen. Bill Diamond (D-Windham) said much more can be accomplished through a back-and-forth discussion.

Gov. LePage had said Hamm does not need to appear before the committee.

© NEWS CENTER Maine