Richmond woman injured in Wiscasset crash; Woolwich woman charged for failing to stop at stop sign

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Indian Road and Lowelltown Road.

WISCASSET, Maine — A Richmond woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a crash in Wiscasset on Monday.

Amanda Packard, 72 , was transported to a local hospital by Wiscasset EMS.

Christine Pohopek, 67 of Woolwich was charged for failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Indian Road and Lowelltown Road.

Wiscasset police said Packard's 2013 Subaru struck Pohopek's 2018 Jeep and sent it off the road and into a stonewall.

Wiscasset police were assisted at the scene by Wiscasset Fire and EMS.