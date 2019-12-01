RANGELEY, Maine — A Rhode Island man was injured Friday near Rangeley when he and his snowmobile uncontrollably left the trail and hit a rock.

The crash in Langtown Township happened sometime before 2 p.m., which is when the Maine Warden Service was first notified.

John Paquin, 57, of Kingstown, Rhode Island, was riding alone on a borrowed 2012 Polaris with a group headed from the Rangeley area to Stratton for a late lunch, according to Maine Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald.

Cpl. MacDonald said at some point Paquin failed to negotiate a curve in the trail. He lost control, struck a rock and was thrown from the sled.

Paquin seriously injured his hip and pelvis, MacDonald said.

With assistance from friends, Paquin drove the snowmobile to Route 16. He was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Wardens said rider inexperience appeared to have contributed.

RELATED: 4 injured in Penobscot County snowmobile crash