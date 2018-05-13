MILBRIDGE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Milbridge Police Department needs the public's help to find guns and ammo that was stolen.

According to the Milbridge Police Department Facebook page, the burglary of a residence that happened in town between Nov 2017 and April 2018. The items that were taking were most firearms and ammunition.

A reward of $1000.00 is being offered by the owner of the property for information leading to these times or the conviction of those responsible.

Missing firearms and ammunition:

3 – single shot shotguns (12ga, 20ga, 410ga)

2 – Hawkings black powder rifles. ( Daniel Boone Style)

45-70 Lever Action rifle

Ruger 10-22 rifle

AR- 15 rifle

M-14 rifle with Leopold Scope

5 – 1911 45acp pistols ( 1 was a match grade gold)

Western-style black powder revolver 45cal

38 lightweight revolver

22 stainless Taurus revolver

1 black powder “pirate style” pistol

400rd 308 ammo

5000rd 7.62 ammo

5400rd 45acp ammo

6100rd 223 ammo

3000rd 5.56 ammo

1000rd 38cal ammo

2100rd 9mm ammo

25,000rd .22cal ammo

If you know any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the Milbridge Police Dept.

