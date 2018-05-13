MILBRIDGE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Milbridge Police Department needs the public's help to find guns and ammo that was stolen.
According to the Milbridge Police Department Facebook page, the burglary of a residence that happened in town between Nov 2017 and April 2018. The items that were taking were most firearms and ammunition.
A reward of $1000.00 is being offered by the owner of the property for information leading to these times or the conviction of those responsible.
Missing firearms and ammunition:
3 – single shot shotguns (12ga, 20ga, 410ga)
2 – Hawkings black powder rifles. ( Daniel Boone Style)
45-70 Lever Action rifle
Ruger 10-22 rifle
AR- 15 rifle
M-14 rifle with Leopold Scope
5 – 1911 45acp pistols ( 1 was a match grade gold)
Western-style black powder revolver 45cal
38 lightweight revolver
22 stainless Taurus revolver
1 black powder “pirate style” pistol
400rd 308 ammo
5000rd 7.62 ammo
5400rd 45acp ammo
6100rd 223 ammo
3000rd 5.56 ammo
1000rd 38cal ammo
2100rd 9mm ammo
25,000rd .22cal ammo
If you know any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the Milbridge Police Dept.