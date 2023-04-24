Family increases reward to $5,000 for info on missing person Graham Lacher

Graham Lacher, 38, has been missing since June 6, 2022.

PORTLAND, Maine — The family of a man missing since June of last year has increased the reward for information leading to his discovery.

A Silver Alert was issued for Graham Lacher, 38, who was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after he reportedly walked out of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor. Lacher has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism, according to a news release issued Monday about the reward increase.

Lacher is 5-foot-11, with brown hair and blue eyes, and he weighed about 265 pounds at the time he went missing, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss wrote in the original missing person report sent out nearly 11 months ago.

An updated missing person poster shared on a Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page notes his weight at 190 pounds and notes that Lacher may be nonverbal.

Press release sent to all Maine media today: FAMILY OF GRAHAM LACHER INCREASES REWARD; SEEKS HELP WITH ROAD SIGNS The... Posted by Missing Graham Lacher on Monday, April 24, 2023

The current reward is set at $5,000 for Lacher's safe return, the release states, and they are also hoping to increase the number of road signs in high traffic areas to help raise awareness.

"We continue to hope he has survived," Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham Lacher's mother, said in the release. "We believe he's been seen but not recognized as a missing person in need of medical attention."

The family has identified 10 locations where they hope to place signs and are working to get permissions to place missing persons signs in those areas.

Bangor police ask that anyone who may have information about Lacher's whereabouts contact the department at 207-942-8211.

For more information about Lacher's case, a Facebook page has been set up.