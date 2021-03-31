Residents safe after deputy warns of fire

Corinth Fire Chief says if "Deputy Toulouse not been driving by when he was and not risked his own safety there would likely have been multiple fatalities"

CORINTH, Maine — Residents of an apartment building in Corinth are safe thanks to the actions of Penobscot County Deputy Sheriff Ed Toulouse.

"Had Toulouse not been driving by when he was and risked his own safety there would likely have been multiple fatalities," Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon said in a Facebook post.

Bragdon continued to say Toulouse was patrolling in Corinth on March 17 around 10:30 p.m. when he noticed a fire on the porch of the apartment building. The deputy notified dispatch of the fire and then began to warn residents to get out. After everyone was evacuated, Toulouse used his fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

Bragdon said the building was old and did not have a sprinkler system and the porch was the only safe exit for three of the seven apartments.