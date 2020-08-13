Residents, firefighters suffer non-life-threatening injuries following mobile home fire in OOB

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday a fire broke out a home at 8A Ryefield Drive in Old Orchard Beach.
Old Orchard Beach Fire Chief Fred LaMontagne said when firefighters arrived they found heavy fire coming from the front of the mobile home.
The occupants and a couple of firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
"The heat and humidity definitely had an effect in the fighting of this fire," Chief LaMontagne said.
The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office has been called because the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.